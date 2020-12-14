Marvel just confirmed Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord is bisexual

Marvel’s making progress! Chris Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy character Peter Quill, a.k.a Star-Lord, has come out as both bisexual and polyamorous in a...

Will We Actually See a Poly, Bisexual Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Star-Lord, a.k.a. Peter Quill is one of the biggest and most popular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the big success of 2014’s...

The Wrap 4 days ago



