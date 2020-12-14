Global  
 

Marvel just confirmed Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord is bisexual

PinkNews Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Marvel comics just infinitely increased our interest in Guardians of the Galaxy by confirming that Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, is a polyamorous bisexual. As fans of the graphic novels will know, Starlord’s future was left uncertain after he appeared to meet a heroic death in Guardians of Galaxy #2. The good news is...
