Elon Musk blasted for posting ‘transphobic’ meme mocking people who share their pronouns

PinkNews Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Elon Musk, the billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX, has been accused of transphobia after posting a meme mocking pronouns. In an unwanted sequel to his claim that “pronouns suck”, Musk – known for his union-busting practices – shared a meme deriding Twitter users who put their pronouns in their bios. Musk...
