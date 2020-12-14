Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Experts warn it is too early to worry about new coronavirus strain

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Experts have warned it is too early to be worried about a new variant of coronavirus, or make any claims about the potential impacts of the virus mutation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: New coronavirus variant blamed for sharp rise in cases as London moves to Tier 3

New coronavirus variant blamed for sharp rise in cases as London moves to Tier 3 02:30

 A new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England as tougherrestrictions were imposed in London.The capital and parts of Essex andHertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following “verysharp, exponential rises” in cases. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New GOP Congressman Labels COVID Pandemic "Phony" [Video]

New GOP Congressman Labels COVID Pandemic "Phony"

On Saturday, GOP Rep-Elect Bob Good of Virginia labeled the coronavirus pandemic as "phony." Good made the remarks at a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Washington, DC. Business Insider..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
From The Few, Many: Boston Medical Conference Deemed Super-Spreader Event [Video]

From The Few, Many: Boston Medical Conference Deemed Super-Spreader Event

In late February, Biogen held a medical conference in Boston, Massachusetts. According to Business Insider, contact tracing revealed 100 cases of COVID-19 were directly linked to the event. And a new..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:43Published
Experts: 'Pandemic's toll will outlast the virus itself' [Video]

Experts: 'Pandemic's toll will outlast the virus itself'

A panel of economic experts in Nevada have released projections that suggest the pandemic's toll on Las Vegas, and the rest of the state, will outlast the virus.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published