Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man jailed for travelling to Isle of Man 'on Jet Ski'

BBC News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Dale McLaughlan travelled across the Irish Sea on a water scooter to see his girlfriend, a court hears.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Isle of Man Isle of Man self-governing British Crown dependency

Scotland-Isle of Man water scooter crossing arrival caught on camera

 Dale McLaughlan was jailed on Monday for travelling from Scotland to the Isle of Man on a water scooter.
BBC News

Teen who drove Land Rover up Isle of Man hill on test drive fined

 Benjamin Long damaged heathland while test driving a vehicle on the Isle of Man's second highest peak.
BBC News

Personal watercraft Personal watercraft Recreational watercraft that uses an inboard engine powering a pump-jet with an impeller


Irish Sea Irish Sea Sea which separates the islands of Ireland and Great Britain

Pre-Brexit stockpiling creates surge in Irish Sea shipping demand [Video]

Pre-Brexit stockpiling creates surge in Irish Sea shipping demand

Irish Sea shipping services are experiencing a surge in demand as businessesstockpile amid continuing uncertainty around post-Brexit trading arrangements.Footage from Stena Line terminal in Belfast and interview with Stena Line’sIrish Sea trade director Paul Grant, who speaks about the challenges posed byBrexit and coronavirus as the company marks the 25th anniversary ofestablishing operations in Belfast.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man Skies Down Snowy Mountain And Loses Skis After Jump [Video]

Man Skies Down Snowy Mountain And Loses Skis After Jump

This man skied down a snowy mountain and lost his skis. He skied from the top of the mountain and began moving downhill at a high speed. Right before reaching the bottom, he took a high jump and fell..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:54Published
Guy Goofs Around With Cardboard Cutout [Video]

Guy Goofs Around With Cardboard Cutout

This guy stood behind a cardboard cutout of a man holding a ski. He put his head inside the hole cutout for a face and put on his ski glasses around it. He raised his arms in a joking manner and looked..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:29Published
US man rides jet ski through flooded streets in Florida [Video]

US man rides jet ski through flooded streets in Florida

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Man jailed after riding jet ski from Scotland to Isle of Man to visit partner

Man jailed after riding jet ski from Scotland to Isle of Man to visit partner A man has been jailed on the Isle of Man for four weeks for breaching COVID-19 regulations - after riding a jet ski to the island from Scotland.
Sky News Also reported by •BBC Local News

Manx teachers' pay deal implemented despite NASUWT opposition

 BBC Local News: Isle of Man -- Isle of Man teachers will receive one-off payments in December, the education minister says.
BBC Local News

Lovesick Scot jailed for breaching virus rules on jet-ski odyssey

 A lovesick Scottish man who bought a jet-ski so he could evade lockdown measures to visit his girlfriend in the Isle of Man has been jailed for breaching...
CTV News