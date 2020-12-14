Man jailed for travelling to Isle of Man 'on Jet Ski'
Dale McLaughlan travelled across the Irish Sea on a water scooter to see his girlfriend, a court hears.
Scotland-Isle of Man water scooter crossing arrival caught on cameraDale McLaughlan was jailed on Monday for travelling from Scotland to the Isle of Man on a water scooter.
BBC News
Teen who drove Land Rover up Isle of Man hill on test drive finedBenjamin Long damaged heathland while test driving a vehicle on the Isle of Man's second highest peak.
BBC News
