Covid-19: Greenwich Council ordered to keep schools open

BBC News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The education secretary orders Greenwich Council to keep all schools open or face legal action.
News video: Labour leader urges council chiefs to try to keep schools open

Labour leader urges council chiefs to try to keep schools open 00:53

 Sir Keir Starmer has urged council leaders to keep schools open despite callsfor early closures following a rise in coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid 19 coronavirus: US death toll passes 300,000 as vaccinations begin

 The US death toll from Covid-19 topped 300,000 today just as the country began dispensing vaccine shots in a monumental campaign to conquer the outbreak.The..
New Zealand Herald
Halesowen couple receive Covid-19 vaccination [Video]

Halesowen couple receive Covid-19 vaccination

Gerry and Maureen Hughes speaking after receiving a coranavirus vaccine atFeldon Lane Surgery in Halesowen, near Birmingham. The couple, married for 62years, are believed to be the first patients to receive the jab as part of aroll-out to GPs’ surgeries in England.

A 'magical' moment: First COVID vaccinations raise hopes on historic day marked by another grim milestone

 Health care workers became the first Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine, a hopeful sign as the U.S. surpasses 300,000 deaths due to COVID-19.
 
USATODAY.com
COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Tampa [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Tampa

COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Tampa

Greenwich London Borough Council Greenwich London Borough Council

NYC City Council Grills Department Of Education On Lack Of Devices For Students [Video]

NYC City Council Grills Department Of Education On Lack Of Devices For Students

It'll be at least another month before thousands of city public school students finally get a device for remote learning. The City Council grilled the Department of Education about this during a..

Demanding Answers: City Council Demands Student Attendance Records From Education Officials [Video]

Demanding Answers: City Council Demands Student Attendance Records From Education Officials

Council members say Mayor Bill de Blasio’s optimism last month about a hybrid-learning approach – a mix of in-person and remote classes – was way overblown. CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports.

City Council Holds Virtual Hearing On School Health, Safety [Video]

City Council Holds Virtual Hearing On School Health, Safety

The New York City Council grilled the Deparment of Education and health leaders for hours about schools reopening. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

