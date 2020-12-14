Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Appeals court sends Jackson estate’s Leaving Neverland lawsuit to arbitration

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A US appeals court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by the Michael Jackson estate over an HBO documentary about two of the late pop star’s sex abuse accusers can go forward in private arbitration.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Michael Jackson's estate could take private action over Leaving Neverland documentary

Michael Jackson's estate could take private action over Leaving Neverland documentary 01:04

 Michael Jackson's estate could take private action over the 'Leaving Neverland' documentary.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Appeals court to decide fate of Plush family lawsuit [Video]

Appeals court to decide fate of Plush family lawsuit

Appeals court to decide fate of Plush family lawsuit

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Appeals court sends 'Leaving Neverland' fight to arbitration

 A federal appeals court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by the Michael Jackson estate over an HBO documentary about two of the late pop star's sex abuse…
Japan Today