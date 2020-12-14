Appeals court sends Jackson estate’s Leaving Neverland lawsuit to arbitration

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Appeals court to decide fate of Plush family lawsuit



Appeals court to decide fate of Plush family lawsuit Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:12 Published on October 20, 2020

Related news from verified sources Appeals court sends 'Leaving Neverland' fight to arbitration A federal appeals court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by the Michael Jackson estate over an HBO documentary about two of the late pop star's sex abuse…

Japan Today 20 hours ago



