Appeals court sends Jackson estate’s Leaving Neverland lawsuit to arbitration
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A US appeals court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by the Michael Jackson estate over an HBO documentary about two of the late pop star’s sex abuse accusers can go forward in private arbitration.
