Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

London in Covid tier three: Football, darts & rugby union hit as fans not allowed

BBC News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Sporting events in London will not have fans attending from Wednesday after the capital is moved into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: London moved to Tier 3

London moved to Tier 3 01:00

 Health secretary Matt Hancock announces that Greater London, south and west Essex, Thurrock, Southend and the south of Hertfordshire have been moved to tier three.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictions [Video]

London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictions

Andy Jones, owner of Jones & Sons restaurant in Dalston and Sarah Weir,managing director of Cattivo in Brixton reacts to news that London has movedinto tier three restrictions. A new coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:01Published
Covid-19 tiers map: London moved to toughest restrictions [Video]

Covid-19 tiers map: London moved to toughest restrictions

A breakdown of the rules for the three different coronavirus tiers in Englandand a look at which regions are in which tier, as London moves to the toplevel of restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
How Tier 3 change in London and south east affects sport [Video]

How Tier 3 change in London and south east affects sport

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir explains what moving London and areas of the south east means for sport and the fans.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:32Published

Related news from verified sources

London in Covid tier three: Football and darts events suffer as fans not allowed

 Sporting events in London will not have fans attending from Wednesday after the capital is moved into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions.
BBC Sport