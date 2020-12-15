Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DUP's Sammy Wilson is a libertarian... but only when it suits him

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
DUP's Sammy Wilson is a libertarian... but only when it suits himIt's tempting to wonder if history is made by stupid people as much as by clever people. The reputation of former adviser to Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, was enhanced by a television drama which presented him as a deep thinker and a deft communicator, two gifts that don't always go together.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like