Let theatres reopen safely, Northern Ireland composer Conor Mitchell tells Stormont

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Let theatres reopen safely, Northern Ireland composer Conor Mitchell tells StormontTheatres across Northern Ireland have been forced to bring performances to an online audience during the Covid-19 pandemic - but composer Conor Mitchell believes they are more than capable of allowing crowds back safely.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Michelle O'Neill: New six-week lockdown for N Ireland ‘draconian but necessary’

Michelle O'Neill: New six-week lockdown for N Ireland ‘draconian but necessary’ 01:19

 Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill announces a new six week lockdown tostart in Northern Ireland from December 26. Health Minister Robin Swann saidthere was no other way to get on top of coronavirus. Both were speaking to themedia in the Great Hall in Stormont.

