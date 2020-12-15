Let theatres reopen safely, Northern Ireland composer Conor Mitchell tells Stormont

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Theatres across Northern Ireland have been forced to bring performances to an online audience during the Covid-19 pandemic - but composer Conor Mitchell believes they are more than capable of allowing crowds back safely.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill announces a new six week lockdown tostart in Northern Ireland from December 26. Health Minister Robin Swann saidthere was no other way to get on top of coronavirus. Both were speaking to themedia in the Great Hall in Stormont.
Some 100 high street travel agent shops face permanent closure, their industrybody in Northern Ireland warned. Commissions already earned on forwardbookings were repaid and staff still had to be paid..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published