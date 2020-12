You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictions



Andy Jones, owner of Jones & Sons restaurant in Dalston and Sarah Weir,managing director of Cattivo in Brixton reacts to news that London has movedinto tier three restrictions. A new coronavirus.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:01 Published 10 hours ago New coronavirus variant blamed for sharp rise in cases as London moves to Tier 3



A new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England as tougherrestrictions were imposed in London.The capital and parts of Essex andHertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:30 Published 16 hours ago London moved to Tier 3



Health secretary Matt Hancock announces that Greater London, south and west Essex, Thurrock, Southend and the south of Hertfordshire have been moved to tier three. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:00 Published 16 hours ago