Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gerard Houllier: 'A fine decent man, destined to manage Liverpool'

BBC News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty remembers the career of Gerard Houllier, who has died at the age of 73.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gerard Houlier dies aged 73

Gerard Houlier dies aged 73 01:01

 Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73. A legend amongst Liverpool fans, heenjoyed great success in football management.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gérard Houllier Gérard Houllier

Gerard Houllier: Liverpool fans remember ex-manager who died, aged 73

 Liverpool fans remember Gerard Houllier as the manager "who brought the good times back".
BBC News

'The phone rang, it was Gerard. He was asking my partner’s view on a substitution'

 BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty remembers the career of Gerard Houllier, who has died at the age of 73.
BBC News
Former Liverpool, France coach Gerard Houllier dies at 73 [Video]

Former Liverpool, France coach Gerard Houllier dies at 73

Gerard Houllier, who led Liverpool to a cup treble in 2001 and Lyon to a Ligue 1 title double, has died at the age of 73.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:11Published

Phil McNulty Football Journalist from Great Britain

'Absence of fans felt in soulless, dismal Manchester derby'

 'Ninety minutes of dross.' Were the fans the biggest miss in a stalemate Manchester derby, asks Phil McNulty.
BBC News

Man United 0-0 Man City: Is football struggling without fans?

 'Ninety minutes of dross.' Were the fans the biggest miss in a stalemate Manchester derby, asks Phil McNulty.
BBC News

BBC Sport BBC Sport sports division of the BBC

'I'll keep going until I can't do these things I'm doing' - Ibrahimovic on age, Milan & racism

 AC Milan's 39-year-old striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic tells BBC Sport about his newest challenge in Italy.
BBC News

Karen Carney column: Olivier Giroud is a dream for a manager

 In her latest BBC Sport column, Karen Carney discusses the impact of Olivier Giroud, his place in the Chelsea squad and why he is undervalued.
BBC News

Advent calendar: Day 10 - the double-amputee snowboarder proving doubters wrong

 Day 10 of BBC Sport's 2020 advent calendar features Darren 'Swifty' Swift, a double-amputee snowboarder competing at the British Snowboard and Freeski..
BBC News

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Champions League: Who have the English teams drawn in Round of 16? [Video]

Champions League: Who have the English teams drawn in Round of 16?

Liverpool will face Manchester United’s Champions League conquerors RB Leipzigin the last 16 next year. Manchester City will also face Bundesliga oppositionin the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach, while Chelsea will take on AtleticoMadrid.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Gerard Houllier: Former Liverpool manager dies aged 73

 Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rush: My gratitude to Houllier [Video]

Rush: My gratitude to Houllier

Former Liverpool striker Ian Rush pays tribute to the small touches which he feels set Gerard Houllier apart from other managers after he died at the age of 73.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:41Published
'Gerard Houllier did so much for so many' [Video]

'Gerard Houllier did so much for so many'

Gerard Houllier 'took players on a journey' to 'the best place possible' says Geoff Shreeves, following the news the former Liverpool and France manager has died aged 73.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:46Published
Gerard Houllier dies aged 73 [Video]

Gerard Houllier dies aged 73

Former Liverpool, Aston Villa and France manager Gerard Houllier has died aged 73.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

10 of the best quotes on Gerard Houllier: ‘I absolutely adore that man’ – PF

 The Liverpool players loved him and even Sir Alex Ferguson couldn't help but respect him. RIP, Gerard Houllier
Team Talk Also reported by •talkSPORTWales Online

Gerard Houllier dies: ´I will miss him dearly´ – Ferguson pays heartfelt tribute to former Liverpool

 Alex Ferguson has paid tribute to “true gentleman” Gerard Houllier following the former Liverpool manager’s death at the age of 73. Houllier managed...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC SportBBC News

Danny Murphy recalls Gerard Houllier’s ‘touch of class’ after ex-Liverpool midfielder missed 2001 League Cup final as former boss dies aged 73

 Danny Murphy revealed a touching story about Gerard Houllier on talkSPORT as the former Liverpool midfielder paid an emotional tribute to the late Frenchman on...
talkSPORT