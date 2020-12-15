Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barclays fined £26m over poor treatment of customers in financial difficulty

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Barclays has been fined £26 million after its poor treatment of some consumer credit customers who fell into arrears or experienced financial difficulties risked making their problems worse.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

FCA fines Barclays £26 million over treatment of customers in financial difficulty

 The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Barclays Bank UK PLC, Barclays Bank PLC and Clydesdale Financial Services Limited (Barclays) £26 million for...
Finextra

Barclays fined £26m for poor treatment of over 1.5 million customers

Barclays fined £26m for poor treatment of over 1.5 million customers The City watchdog has fined Barclays £26m for historic "poor treatment" of customers who suffered financial hardship after being offered credit.
Sky News