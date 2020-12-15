Barclays fined £26m over poor treatment of customers in financial difficulty
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Barclays has been fined £26 million after its poor treatment of some consumer credit customers who fell into arrears or experienced financial difficulties risked making their problems worse.
