Will Young says caring for late twin brother ‘became too much’ and was ‘affecting his wellbeing’

PinkNews Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Will Young has opened up about the impact of caring for his late twin brother Rupert, who passed away in August. The singer’s brother tragically died aged 41 after falling from a bridge. He had a history of addiction issues and had attempted suicide on a number of occasions in the past. Young told a …...
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Will Young says caring for his late brother Rupert ‘became too much'

Will Young says caring for his late brother Rupert ‘became too much' 01:48

 Will Young has told courts that caring for his twin brother Rupert became “too much” before his tragic death earlier this year.

