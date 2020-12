You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tougher coronavirus restrictions for large areas of southern England



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that large swathes of the East andSouth East of England have been placed into Tier 3 restrictions. But Bristoland North Somerset will move from Tier 3 to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 30 minutes ago Hancock announces new Covid tiers across regions in England



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:54 Published 42 minutes ago England barbers return to work and gyms reopen as national lockdown is lifted



Shops, gyms and hairdressers reopened their doors to the public on Wednesday (December 2) across England after a four-week lockdown. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago