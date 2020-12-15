Global  
 

Brighton man appears in court charged with rape

Brighton and Hove News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
A Brighton man has appeared in court charged with rape and sexual assault. Sussex Police said this afternoon (Tuesday 15 December): “A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of rape and a sexual assault in Brighton. “Sam Kesete, 21, of Canterbury Drive, Brighton, appeared at Brighton Magi...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Man who climbed on plane wing will be in court today

Man who climbed on plane wing will be in court today 00:20

 The man police say climbed on the wing of a plane at McCarran will be in court today. Officers say 41 year-old Alejandro Carlson is homeless and suffering from mental illness.

