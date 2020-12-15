Brighton man appears in court charged with rape

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () A Brighton man has appeared in court charged with rape and sexual assault. Sussex Police said this afternoon (Tuesday 15 December): “A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of rape and a sexual assault in Brighton. “Sam Kesete, 21, of Canterbury Drive, Brighton, appeared at Brighton Magi...
