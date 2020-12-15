Racist, sexist, homophobic language became ‘the norm’ in Hampshire Police’s organised crime unit, tribunal hears
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () A tribunal has heard that racist, sexist and homophobic language had become “the norm” in the Hampshire Police Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU). Between March and April, 2018, secret recording equipment was set up in the unit, based in Basingstoke, after complaints by other members of staff. At a police...
