Racist, sexist, homophobic language became ‘the norm’ in Hampshire Police’s organised crime unit, tribunal hears

PinkNews Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
A tribunal has heard that racist, sexist and homophobic language had become “the norm” in the Hampshire Police Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU). Between March and April, 2018, secret recording equipment was set up in the unit, based in Basingstoke, after complaints by other members of staff. At a police...
News video: Delhi Police bust massive syndicate targeting foreign nationals

Delhi Police bust massive syndicate targeting foreign nationals 01:21

 Cyber crime unit of Delhi Police busted a massive syndicate targeting foreign nationals and arrested fifty four including 45 male and 9 female accused. Police team received information that a huge illegal call center operated in Moti Nagar that is targeting foreign nationals and illegally inducing...

Hampshire police officers found guilty of gross misconduct over racist, sexist, homophobic language caught on tape

 Six officers in the Hampshire Police Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) have been found guilty of gross misconduct after their racist, sexist, homophobic...
PinkNews