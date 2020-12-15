Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bella Thorne faces searing backlash after claiming she was the ‘first’ to use OnlyFans

PinkNews Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Bella Thorne is once again facing a searing backlash for her OnlyFans after claiming she was the “first” to use the website that allows users to pay for online content. The 23-year-old said in an Instagram story according to screen captures: “Everyone jumping on ONLY fans [sic] but I took the hit for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bella Hadid Took Her Mom Yolanda To Vote for the First Time [Video]

Bella Hadid Took Her Mom Yolanda To Vote for the First Time

They wore matching blue outfits too.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:42Published