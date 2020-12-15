Global  
 

Christmas talks to continue amid pressure to axe easing of restrictions

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Urgent talks between UK leaders on the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas are expected to resume on Wednesday amid increasing pressure to halt the plans over concerns of a fresh spike in Covid-19 cases.
