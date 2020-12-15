Perez Hilton breaks down in tears after being banned from TikTok and we can’t find a violin small enough Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

If Perez Hilton cries without a TikTok following, does it make a sound? The celebrity blogger put the old philosophical conundrum to the test on Saturday when he shared a video of himself sobbing over the fact that he’d been permanently banned from TikTok. The 42-year-old grown man broke down in tears after being... 👓 View full article

