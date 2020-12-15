Global  
 

Scotland-Isle of Man water scooter crossing arrival caught on camera

BBC News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Dale McLaughlan was jailed on Monday for travelling from Scotland to the Isle of Man on a water scooter.
Man jailed for travelling to Isle of Man 'on Jet Ski'

 Dale McLaughlan travelled across the Irish Sea on a water scooter to see his girlfriend, a court hears.
BBC News

Teen who drove Land Rover up Isle of Man hill on test drive fined

 Benjamin Long damaged heathland while test driving a vehicle on the Isle of Man's second highest peak.
BBC News

Sturgeon confirms cases of new Covid strain in Scotland [Video]

Sturgeon confirms cases of new Covid strain in Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed nine infections of a new Covid strain have been identified in Scotland, all within the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area. While initial analysis suggests the new variant may have a faster growth rate and be more transmissible, Ms Sturgeon said further research was being undertaken by Public Health England. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published
Sturgeon 'considering' additional precautions over Christmas [Video]

Sturgeon 'considering' additional precautions over Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not plan to change her position on allowing families in Scotland to mix over Christmas. However she said she would consider whether additional precautions were necessary over the holiday period, given the discovery of a new, fast-spreading strain of Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published
Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country [Video]

Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an independence referendum allows Scotland the choice to rebuild the country "in the image of Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers that make up his government", or "recover a society that the majority of people want". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published
Wonderful to get Covid-19 jab before Christmas, says first care home recipient [Video]

Wonderful to get Covid-19 jab before Christmas, says first care home recipient

The first care home resident in Scotland to be vaccinated against coronavirushas said it was “wonderful” to get the jab before Christmas. Annie Innes, 90,was one of dozens of elderly Scots to be given the first dose of thePfizer/BioNTech vaccine as it was rolled out into care homes. The formercarer, who has been living in Abercorn House Care Home in Hamilton, SouthLanarkshire, for six months, said she was relieved to have been offered thejab. She said: “It’s wonderful to get the vaccine before Christmas."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published

Man jailed after riding jet ski from Scotland to Isle of Man to visit partner

Man jailed after riding jet ski from Scotland to Isle of Man to visit partner A man has been jailed on the Isle of Man for four weeks for breaching COVID-19 regulations - after riding a jet ski to the island from Scotland.
Sky News Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Local News

Manx teachers' pay deal implemented despite NASUWT opposition

 BBC Local News: Isle of Man -- Isle of Man teachers will receive one-off payments in December, the education minister says.
BBC Local News

FC Isle of Man temporarily suspended from NWCFL due to Covid-19 restrictions

 BBC Local News: Isle of Man -- FC Isle Of Man will not play any North West Counties league fixtures this season because of the island's Covid-19 restrictions.
BBC Local News