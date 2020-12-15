Trans woman is first ever to win an episode of Jeopardy!: ‘I’m proud to be out and I know representation is important’ Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A Jeopardy! contestant is celebrating a historic win after claiming a victory in the long-running quiz show. Kate Freeman, a financial analyst from Lake Orion, Michigan, sported a trans pride pin as she took part in the quiz show on Friday (11 December). A streak of right answers saw her best Kendra Blanchette, who had... 👓 View full article

