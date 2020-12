First Covid-19 vaccinations take place in Wales



Care home workers, NHS staff and people aged 80 and over receive the first ofthe Pfizer/BioNTech jabs at a vaccination centre in Cardiff, on the first dayof the largest immunisation programme in the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago

Watch: Rajasthan couple gets married wearing PPE Kits as bride tested positive



A couple got married at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad wearing PPE kits as bride's COVID-19 report came positive on the wedding day. The marriage ceremony was conducted following the govt's.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 1 week ago