Simon Community: Christmas, Covid-19 and homelessness
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
This year was one like no other. It has been a year in which a safe place to call home and a connection to loved ones has never been so important. But, what for those individuals and families who didn’t – and still don’t – have a safe and secure home to turn to during Covid-19 and Christmas?
