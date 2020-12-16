Court of Appeal to rule on Pc Andrew Harper killers’ sentences
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The Court of Appeal will rule on whether Pc Andrew Harper’s killers’ sentences for manslaughter are “unduly lenient” following a bid by the Attorney General to have them increased.
The Court of Appeal will rule on whether Pc Andrew Harper’s killers’ sentences for manslaughter are “unduly lenient” following a bid by the Attorney General to have them increased.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources