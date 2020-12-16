Global  
 

Court of Appeal to rule on Pc Andrew Harper killers’ sentences

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The Court of Appeal will rule on whether Pc Andrew Harper’s killers’ sentences for manslaughter are “unduly lenient” following a bid by the Attorney General to have them increased.
