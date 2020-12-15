|
|
Covid: What are the new tiers and lockdown rules in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Coronavirus restrictions for socialising, travel and hospitality vary around the UK.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
COVID-19: Cases down across most of UK
New data from the Office for National Statistics shows COVID-19 cases have decreased in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:27Published
|
Sadiq Khan: Covid vaccine is ‘fantastic news’
The Mayor of London says he “did a leap in the air” when he heard that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine had been approved for use in the UK. Despite the “fantastic news” Sadiq Khan urged..
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:50Published
|
MPs approve new Covid tiers to replace nationwide lockdown
Tougher tier restrictions will come into force in England after MPs voted to approve the new Covid-19 regulations by 291 votes to 78, a majority of 213.
Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at..
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:26Published
|