Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

I'll keep honouring memory of pal Jerry Thompson, says Nixon

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
I'll keep honouring memory of pal Jerry Thompson, says NixonTears of sadness and joy flowed at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Saturday when striker Stewart Nixon explained how a match-winning goal was a fitting tribute to his former team-mate Jerry Thompson.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like