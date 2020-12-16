Global  
 

'Large fire' at Drayton Manor theme park

BBC News Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The blaze happened in a changing block in the Thomas Land area of Drayton Manor theme park.
Related news from verified sources

Animals safe despite fire at Drayton Manor

 Staffordshire theme park Drayton Manor says there have been no injuries to its staff or animals despite a large fire in its grounds on Tuesday night.
Belfast Telegraph

Late-night fire at Drayton Manor - but all zoo animals safe

Late-night fire at Drayton Manor - but all zoo animals safe Reports that it broke out in Thomas Land zone of much-loved theme park, sparking huge 999 response
Tamworth Herald

Drayton Manor: Huge fire rips through theme park

Drayton Manor: Huge fire rips through theme park The blaze broke out late last night
Burton Mail