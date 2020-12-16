Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson resists calls to scrap Christmas restrictions easing

Hereford Times Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
BORIS Johnson is resisting growing pressure to scrap the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas amid warnings the move could overwhelm the NHS and contribute to the loss of “many lives”.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Robbie Williams transforms into Boris Johnson for Can't Stop Christmas video [Video]

Robbie Williams transforms into Boris Johnson for Can't Stop Christmas video

'Can't Stop Christmas' singer Robbie Williams transformed into Boris Johnson for the tongue-in-cheek music video for his festive hit.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:26Published
Boris Johnson 'excited' to see Covid-19 vaccine rolled out across UK [Video]

Boris Johnson 'excited' to see Covid-19 vaccine rolled out across UK

Boris Johnson said it was “very, very exciting” to meet some of the firstpeople to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Speaking at the vaccinationcentre at Guy’s Hospital in London on Tuesday, the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
UK to begin coronavirus vaccine rollout [Video]

UK to begin coronavirus vaccine rollout

The UK is taking a “huge step forward” in its fight against coronavirus as thecountry’s vaccination programme gets under way, Boris Johnson has said.Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

NHS chiefs warn of 'third wave' amid concerns over Christmas relaxation

NHS chiefs warn of 'third wave' amid concerns over Christmas relaxation Boris Johnson has been warned that a further relaxation of restrictions over Christmas could trigger another wave of coronavirus infections.
Sky News