Heathrow Airport wins appeal in plan for third runway

Wales Online Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Heathrow Airport wins appeal in plan for third runwayLawyers for Heathrow Airport Ltd told the court in October that the firm, which owns and operates the London airport, still wishes to go ahead with the expansion project.
Heathrow expansion: What is the third runway plan?

 The Supreme Court has reversed a decision to block plans for a controversial third runway at Heathrow Airport.
BBC News

Heathrow’s third runway given major boost after Supreme Court win

 Plans for a third runway at Heathrow have been given a major boost after the airport’s owner won a Supreme Court challenge.
Belfast Telegraph