Hyde Park bombing: Damages cannot be awarded to ‘mark society’s condemnation’

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
An award of “substantial damages” to “mark society’s condemnation” of the Hyde Park bombing can only be made if either Parliament or the Supreme Court allows it, a High Court judge has ruled.
