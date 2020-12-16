Global  
 

Ilkay Gundogan says busy schedule leading to lacklustre Manchester City displays

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Ilkay Gundogan admitted the hectic schedule is being felt by Manchester City’s players after they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by West Brom on Tuesday night.
