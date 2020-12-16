Global  
 

Mayor Burnham argues there’s a ‘clear case’ for Manchester to exit Tier 3

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has said there is a “clear case” for the region being eased into Tier 2 as ministers formally review the restrictions across England.
 Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said there is a "clear case" for "large parts" of his region to be moved down to Tier 2 as the Government is due to formally review what coronavirus restrictions are appropriate for each area. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at...

