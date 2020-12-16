Global  
 

Mohammad Nabi: Northants sign Afghanistan all-rounder for Blast

BBC News Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Northants sign Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi to play for them in the T20 Blast.
Mohammad Nabi Mohammad Nabi Afghan cricketer


T20 Blast Cricket tournament


Northamptonshire Northamptonshire County of England

Afghanistan national cricket team Afghanistan national cricket team National sports team

