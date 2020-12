Sturgeon 'considering' additional precautions over Christmas



First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not plan to change her position on allowing families in Scotland to mix over Christmas. However she said she would consider whether additional.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:31 Published 1 day ago

Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country



First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an independence referendum allows Scotland the choice to rebuild the country "in the image of Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers that make up his government", or.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:48 Published 1 day ago