Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson criticised over Covid-19 as he claims Labour wants to ‘cancel’ Christmas

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir Starmer of wanting to “cancel” Christmas, amid warnings the Prime Minister is “ignoring” medical advice by easing Covid-19 restrictions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson urges extreme caution as restrictions ease at Christmas

Boris Johnson urges extreme caution as restrictions ease at Christmas 01:02

 At Prime Minister's Questions Mr Johnson said it was right to "stress theimportance of people taking care this Christmas", particularly due to the riskof asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Starmer: Christmas Covid relaxations need to be reconsidered [Video]

Starmer: Christmas Covid relaxations need to be reconsidered

Labour leader Keir Starmer has urged the government to reconsider the easing of Covid restrictions over Christmas given the rise in infections across the country. He added he wants schools to remain..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:11Published
Robbie Williams transforms into Boris Johnson for Can't Stop Christmas video [Video]

Robbie Williams transforms into Boris Johnson for Can't Stop Christmas video

'Can't Stop Christmas' singer Robbie Williams transformed into Boris Johnson for the tongue-in-cheek music video for his festive hit.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:26Published
Diocese Of Brooklyn Lights Up 35-Foot Christmas Tree [Video]

Diocese Of Brooklyn Lights Up 35-Foot Christmas Tree

CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published