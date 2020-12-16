Global  
 

Man whose body was found on Isle of Man beach drowned

BBC Local News Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Isle of Man -- Lee Peel was found in the water on South Beach in Ramsey on 5 December, an inquest hears.
Related news from verified sources

Man's body found on Isle of Man beach

 BBC Local News: Isle of Man -- Police say the death of a man whose body was found in Ramsey remains "unexplained".
BBC Local News

Man found dead on Isle of Man beach named by police as Lee Peel

 BBC Local News: Isle of Man -- Police are investigating the death of Onchan man Lee Peel, 50, whose body was found on Ramsey beach.
BBC Local News