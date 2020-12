Commons backs Johnson’s Covid tiers despite threat of rebellion from Tory MPs



MPs have backed the new system of coronavirus tiers for England as BorisJohnson survived the threat of a significant revolt from Conservative rebelsto pass the restrictions. The support paves the way.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published 2 weeks ago

How will the new tiers system be reviewed?



December 2 will see the introduction of a tougher tier system in England, with99% of the country to be placed in the top two tiers of restrictions. But whenwill the restrictions be reviewed and what.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06 Published 2 weeks ago