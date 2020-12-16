Global  
 

One News Page

Pete Buttigieg turned to Hillary Clinton for advice before his historic appointment to Joe Biden’s cabinet

PinkNews Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Hillary Clinton shared tips with Pete Buttigieg ahead of the announcement he will be taking up a role in Joe Biden’s cabinet. The former South Bend, Indiana mayor made history on Tuesday (15 December) as he was revealed to be Biden’s pick for transportation secretary, becoming the first out LGBT+ person...
News video: Joe Biden To Nominate Pete Buttigieg As Transportation Secretary

Joe Biden To Nominate Pete Buttigieg As Transportation Secretary 00:39

 President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary. Buttigieg is 38 years old and Biden's former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination. Buttigieg is also the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, according to HuffPost. Buttigieg would be the first LGBTQ person...

