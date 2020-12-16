Pete Buttigieg turned to Hillary Clinton for advice before his historic appointment to Joe Biden’s cabinet
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () Hillary Clinton shared tips with Pete Buttigieg ahead of the announcement he will be taking up a role in Joe Biden’s cabinet. The former South Bend, Indiana mayor made history on Tuesday (15 December) as he was revealed to be Biden’s pick for transportation secretary, becoming the first out LGBT+ person...
