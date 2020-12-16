‘Slimy-faced’ Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani eviscerated by gay comic Randy Rainbow
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Rudy Giuliani’s last hope of forgetting the moment he began melting live on TV is gone forever thanks to Randy Rainbow, who’s immortalised it forever in song. The infamous news conference where a strange brown liquid started running in rivulets down Giuliani’s cheeks was undoubtedly a low career point in...
