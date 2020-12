You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Broadway couple creates a socially distant one-man show of the holiday classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’



'A Christmas Carol’ is a holiday classic that has been told for many generations and is traditionally performed on the stage with a huge staff.However, with the coronavirus pandemic in full-effect.. Credit: Localish Duration: 03:13 Published 2 days ago An angry lorry driver sounds his horn continuously as he arrives at the Dover unable to enter the Port and leave the UK



An angry lorry driver repeatedly drove in circles round a roundabout sounding his horn in frustration at the shutting of the Channel crossing and trying to force his way through. The irate trucker was.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 2 days ago Time-Lapse Of Thick Layer of Snow Accumulating After Snowfall



This time-lapse captured a thick layer of snow accumulating due to continuous snowfall. The overnight falling of snow resulted in coverage of the trees, ground, and the deck of the house under a huge.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:40 Published 5 days ago