Brexit: MPs told they may be recalled early if there is a trade deal with the EU

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
MPs were warned they could be recalled from the Christmas recess next week if a post-Brexit trade deal is secured with the EU, as Brussels chief Ursula von der Leyen said there is a “path” to an agreement.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brexit: What next for UK sheep farming?

Brexit: What next for UK sheep farming? 02:02

 Cumbrian sheep farmer Thomas Carrick explains why a no-deal Brexit would bedamaging for the industry, saying a deal must be reached now to avoid hightariffs and a possible agricultural recession.

Barnier: Only hours left for a Brexit deal [Video]

Barnier: Only hours left for a Brexit deal

The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned that there are just a few hours left to agree a Brexit deal.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:32Published
Trucks queue to use ferries at Dover as post Brexit customs trials continue [Video]

Trucks queue to use ferries at Dover as post Brexit customs trials continue

Trucks queue for miles on the A20 as they await their turn to board ferries to France at the busy port of Dover, United Kingdom, on Friday (December 18).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published
No-deal Brexit looms as truck drivers queue for hours at port [Video]

No-deal Brexit looms as truck drivers queue for hours at port

As the possibility of no Brexit deal continues to loom, UK firms are stockpiling and putting pressure on already pandemic-pressed ports. CNN’s Anna Stewart meets some of the truck drivers waiting..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns

 EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned there are “just a few hours” left to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, as the two sides stand at the...
Belfast Telegraph

MPs sent home for Xmas - but could be recalled 'as early as next week' to approve Brexit deal

 MPs will be sent home for the Christmas holidays on Thursday - but could be recalled to Westminster as early as next week if a post-Brexit trade deal is agreed,...
Sky News

Gove puts chances of Brexit trade deal at 'less than 50%'

Gove puts chances of Brexit trade deal at 'less than 50%' The chances of the UK and EU agreeing a Brexit trade deal are less than 50%, a senior minister has told MPs.
Sky News Also reported by •Daily RecordFT.comFOXNews.comBelfast TelegraphRTTNews