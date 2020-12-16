Brexit: MPs told they may be recalled early if there is a trade deal with the EU
MPs were warned they could be recalled from the Christmas recess next week if a post-Brexit trade deal is secured with the EU, as Brussels chief Ursula von der Leyen said there is a “path” to an agreement.
