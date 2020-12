Coronavirus and schools: Where are the risks? BBC Health Correspondent Laura Foster explains what schools are doing to keep pupils safe.

Police investigate 'incredibly distressing' video showing two young boys punching Sikh child Police have launched a hate crime investigation after a video emerged showing a schoolboy being allegedly attacked by two fellow pupils. The clip, which was filmed on November 13 and has since been..

All school exams in Scotland cancelled next year All exams in Scotland have been cancelled because of the disproportionate impact of coronavirus on pupils, Education Secretary John Swinney has announced.

Secondary pupils to have staggered return over first week of term Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is expected to make the announcement today, which will pave the way for mass coronavirus testing in schools

