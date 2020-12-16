Global  
 

Jose Mourinho criticises Jurgen Klopp's behaviour after Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1

BBC News Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is annoyed by the touchline behaviour of Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp as Spurs lose at Anfield.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Klopp: Jose has made Spurs a ‘results machine’

Klopp: Jose has made Spurs a ‘results machine’ 00:52

 Tottenham have become ‘a results machine’ under Jose Mourinho, according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp press conference [Video]

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp press conference

Press conference with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after his side's 2-1victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

I can't behave like Klopp - Mourinho upset with rival's touchline behaviour

Klopp impressed with Mourinho turning Spurs into 'results machine' [Video]

Klopp impressed with Mourinho turning Spurs into 'results machine'

Liverpool boss wary as his injury-hit side take on Tottenham in top-of-the-table clash at Anfield

Liverpool v Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp impressed by Jose Mourinho

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is very impressed with how Jose Mourinho has turned Tottenham into a "results machine".
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Is midfielder Spurs' most influential signing?

 Has Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had the biggest influence on Jose Mourinho's side since arriving from Southampton?
Jose Mourinho in a spin as reporter’s washing machine disrupts Spurs video call [Video]

Jose Mourinho in a spin as reporter’s washing machine disrupts Spurs video call

Jose Mourinho’s pre-match press conference on Tuesday was interrupted by areporter’s washing machine. Tottenham boss Mourinho was holding a virtualbriefing to preview his side’s Premier League trip to Liverpool when he wasleft in a spin by the home appliance as the perils of Zoom press conferenceswere laid bare. When a PA news agency sports journalist – working remotelyfrom his kitchen – was asking Mourinho about Harry Winks, his washing machinewent loudly into its spin cycle in the background and grabbed Mourinho’sattention.

Reporter puts Mourinho in a spin [Video]

Reporter puts Mourinho in a spin

Spin cycle interrupts Mourinho

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Roberto Firmino's late winner sends Reds clear of Spurs at top

 Roberto Firmino puts Liverpool clear at the top of the Premier League table with a last-gasp winner against Tottenham.
Firmino's late winner sends Liverpool clear of Spurs at top

 Roberto Firmino puts Liverpool clear at the top of the Premier League table with a last-gasp winner against Tottenham.
Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot wait to have ‘raw emotion’ of fans back at Anfield [Video]

Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot wait to have ‘raw emotion’ of fans back at Anfield

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot wait to have the “rawemotion” of fans back at Anfield. Sunday’s visit of Wolves will be the firsttime since March the ground has opened its doors to supporters, with 1,500 tobe accommodated on the Kop and a further 500 in the Main Stand.

Liverpool v Ajax: Champions League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Ajax: Champions League match preview

Liverpool is hoping to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League bybeating Dutch giants Ajax at Anfield.

Jose: We deserved to win [Video]

Jose: We deserved to win

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says his side missed the chance to 'kill the game' and leave Anfield with all three points, as they were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool.

Klopp: Spurs win is massive three points [Video]

Klopp: Spurs win is massive three points

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's late victory over Tottenham provides a 'massive three points' as his side move top of the Premier League.

Jose: Liverpool close to perfection [Video]

Jose: Liverpool close to perfection

Jose Mourinho believes Liverpool have become the best team in the Premier League after adopting a 'perfect' approach under Jurgen Klopp.

News24.com | Firmino's 90th minute winner takes Liverpool top of the Premier League

 Jose Mourinho said Tottenham must learn to kill games off if they are to win a first league title in 60 years after Roberto Firmino's late winner earned...
Salah rescues Liverpool in Fulham draw

 (MENAFN - Jordan Times) LONDON � Mohamed Salah spared Liverpool's blushes as the Egyptian's late penalty rescued a 1-1 draw against struggling Ful...
Liverpool fans think Klopp has discovered 'the real deal' after Tottenham win

Liverpool fans think Klopp has discovered 'the real deal' after Tottenham win Curtis Jones turned in his best performance yet as Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 to go top of the Premier League, and fans described the 19-year-old as...
