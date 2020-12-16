Jose Mourinho criticises Jurgen Klopp's behaviour after Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is annoyed by the touchline behaviour of Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp as Spurs lose at Anfield.
