Father of Lockerbie bombing victim hopes for truth if US announces new charges

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The father of a Lockerbie bombing victim has said he hopes “some truth will come out” after it emerged the US Justice Department expects to unseal charges in connection with the attack.
