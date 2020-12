Rangers boss Gerrard demands response from players after shock League Cup exit at hands of St Mirren Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard turned the blame onto himself after his side's stunning Betfred Cup exit to St Mirren on Wednesday night at St Mirren Park. Rangers manager Steven Gerrard turned the blame onto himself after his side's stunning Betfred Cup exit to St Mirren on Wednesday night at St Mirren Park. 👓 View full article

