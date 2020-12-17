Elon Musk insists he supports trans rights after sharing childish meme mocking people’s pronouns
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Elon Musk, the billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX, said Wednesday (16 December) that he “absolutely supports trans [sic] but all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare.” Cool! Thanks for the input, Elon! Musk took to Twitter to react to the backlash he has faced for sharing a meme that mocked users for...
Elon Musk, the billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX, said Wednesday (16 December) that he “absolutely supports trans [sic] but all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare.” Cool! Thanks for the input, Elon! Musk took to Twitter to react to the backlash he has faced for sharing a meme that mocked users for...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources