Toughest Covid rules extended in south of England

BBC News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
More parts of east and south-east of England to face tightest tier 3 coronavirus restrictions from Saturday, health secretary announces
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Public reacts to cancelled Christmas amid tough new measures

Public reacts to cancelled Christmas amid tough new measures 01:00

 Members of the public gave their reaction to tough new Tier 4 Covid rules which mean Christmas is cancelled for many in London and the South East of England. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

