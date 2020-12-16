Global  
 

Covid tiers: Dorset to remain under Tier 2 restrictions

Wells Journal Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Covid tiers: Dorset to remain under Tier 2 restrictionsHealth Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the county's tiers will not change.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Hancock announces new Covid tiers across regions in England

Hancock announces new Covid tiers across regions in England 01:54

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a change in Covid tiers across England, with Bristol and North Somerset moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2, and Herefordshire placed from Tier 2 into Tier 1. Tier 3 restrictions will also be extended across a wide area of east and south east England, including...

