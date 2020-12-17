Sheffield Wednesday: Professional Footballers' Association called in over pay issue
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- The Professional Footballers' Association is called in to offer advice after Sheffield Wednesday failed to pay its players on time.
