Sheffield Wednesday: Professional Footballers' Association called in over pay issue

BBC Local News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- The Professional Footballers' Association is called in to offer advice after Sheffield Wednesday failed to pay its players on time.
