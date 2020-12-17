Global  
 

Teenager hurt in attempted robbery in Churchill Square

Brighton and Hove News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
A teenager was hurt in an attempted robbery at the Churchill Square Shopping Centre, in Brighton, according to Sussex Police. The 15-year-old, from Southwick, suffered facial injuries when he was attacked on a busy Saturday. The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery...
